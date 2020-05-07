JAMIE CARR: Facebook making hay in the lockdown
The global behemoth that Mark Zuckerberg founded at Harvard in 2004 is powering its way through the pandemic
07 May 2020 - 05:00
To describe Mark Zuckerberg as a divisive figure is about as big an understatement as suggesting that the Gupta family was not universally beneficial to the SA economy, but the global behemoth that he founded at Harvard in 2004 is powering its way through the pandemic.
With shops and restaurants forced to pivot at warp speed to online and deliveries in order to survive, sales at Facebook were up 18% in the three months to March and profits doubled to $4.9bn.
