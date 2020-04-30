Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Why Barloworld is an appealing prospect Barloworld’s share price has taken a mighty pounding to levels that may end up looking like a proper bargain BL PREMIUM

In these uniquely challenging times, investors may be a little disappointed to discover that the unicorns they had been chasing with such alacrity were little more than a bunch of spavined donkeys with a fake horn stuck on the front.

There have of course been some high-quality companies created in recent years, but at the frothier end of the market there’s a lot of highly priced rubbish and a flight to quality will see a return to antiquated concepts like the ability to make a profit.