Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Philanthropy and deep pockets to the rescue At this current moment of crisis, we have seen the power of wealth to make a significant impact in society BL PREMIUM

Andrew Carnegie was the radical advocate for modern philanthropy, firing off zingers such as "the man who dies thus rich dies disgraced" at his fellow millionaires and living the beliefs laid out in his polemic The Gospel of Wealth by giving away $350m before his death in 1919.

At this current moment of crisis, we have seen the power of wealth to make a significant impact in society, with the pledges announced by the Oppenheimer, Rupert and Motsepe families leading the way in SA.