Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Houseparty and the joys of a stay-home pub Houseparty is at the top of the charts in places where there are tight distancing measures

Clearly the impact of a lockdown varies enormously according to socioeconomic conditions. But for those around the world who still have functioning broadband and the skills to download an app, isolation is a lot less lonely with Houseparty and the rest of its cohort of video chat apps.

Houseparty has raced to the top of the download charts in countries that have tight distancing measures in place, pulling in 2-million downloads a week now that a trip to the pub has become virtual rather than actual.