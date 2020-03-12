Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Distance is no problem for Stadio Holdings Stadio is well ahead of the game, with 81% of its student body studying off-campus BL PREMIUM

Whether the coronavirus grows into a genuine pandemic or peters out into a mere historical footnote, one of its lasting impacts may be in the way containment efforts in affected areas prompt a genuine reassessment of how technology can disrupt the traditional working environment.

There’s nothing like a bit of self-quarantining to demonstrate how effectively many roles can still function without the need to be chained to your desk 24/7; and a long, hard look at quite how essential a lot of business travel is will be good news on a number of levels.