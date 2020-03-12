JAMIE CARR: Distance is no problem for Stadio Holdings
Stadio is well ahead of the game, with 81% of its student body studying off-campus
12 March 2020 - 05:00
Whether the coronavirus grows into a genuine pandemic or peters out into a mere historical footnote, one of its lasting impacts may be in the way containment efforts in affected areas prompt a genuine reassessment of how technology can disrupt the traditional working environment.
There’s nothing like a bit of self-quarantining to demonstrate how effectively many roles can still function without the need to be chained to your desk 24/7; and a long, hard look at quite how essential a lot of business travel is will be good news on a number of levels.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now