JAMIE CARR: Aston Martin going downhill really fast

One thing that is abundantly clear from Aston Martin’s disastrous flotation is that it is an awful lot better to own the car than to own the share. Slipping happily behind the steering wheel allows you to indulge all manner of fantasies of being licensed to kill while attracting Pussy Galore, whereas the poor shareholders must be shaken and stirred.

The share has dived from £19 when it listed in October 2018 to somewhere just north of £3, and every announcement from the company seems to contain a litany of woe.