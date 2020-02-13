Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Coronavirus boosts bullion, leaving Harmony Gold smiling Harmony’s trading update reveals that it is already reaping the benefits of a 19% rise in the gold price in rands or 15% in US dollars in the year BL PREMIUM

The big question causing the world’s market leaders to scratch their heads at present is the coronavirus, whether it has the potential to become a global pandemic and what the impact on the economy is likely to be.

It’s got a long way to go before it gets onto the podium of historically significant epidemics such as the Plague of Justinian, which wiped out half the population of Europe; the Black Death, which accounted for a third of the population of Europe and the Middle East; or the Spanish Flu, which killed 50-million people at the end of World War 1.