JAMIE CARR: Coronavirus boosts bullion, leaving Harmony Gold smiling
Harmony’s trading update reveals that it is already reaping the benefits of a 19% rise in the gold price in rands or 15% in US dollars in the year
13 February 2020 - 05:00
The big question causing the world’s market leaders to scratch their heads at present is the coronavirus, whether it has the potential to become a global pandemic and what the impact on the economy is likely to be.
It’s got a long way to go before it gets onto the podium of historically significant epidemics such as the Plague of Justinian, which wiped out half the population of Europe; the Black Death, which accounted for a third of the population of Europe and the Middle East; or the Spanish Flu, which killed 50-million people at the end of World War 1.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now