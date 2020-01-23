Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Massmart an albatross around Walmart’s neck The retail industry looks ripe for consolidation as natural selection kills off all but the fittest competitors BL PREMIUM

Massmart: Cutting and losing much

It’s one of the oldest blunders in the book. You go on holiday, the sun is shining, everybody’s up to the gunwales in festive spirit, and you decide to buy a property without thinking that in a few years’ time it will be hanging around your neck like a malodorous albatross.