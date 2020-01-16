Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Anglo American at the top of its game The share price has come bounding back from the lows when it seemed to be heading rapidly to zero, and this local icon is well and truly back BL PREMIUM

Main Street’s finest has been generating a few column inches in the UK press with the news that it is planning to buy Sirius, which has a potash mine outside Whitby in the North Yorkshire moors.

Sirius had spent some $1.5bn on development before its funding dried up, after it suspended a bond sale that was needed to unlock a $2.5bn credit facility.