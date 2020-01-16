JAMIE CARR: Anglo American at the top of its game
The share price has come bounding back from the lows when it seemed to be heading rapidly to zero, and this local icon is well and truly back
16 January 2020 - 05:00
Main Street’s finest has been generating a few column inches in the UK press with the news that it is planning to buy Sirius, which has a potash mine outside Whitby in the North Yorkshire moors.
Sirius had spent some $1.5bn on development before its funding dried up, after it suspended a bond sale that was needed to unlock a $2.5bn credit facility.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.