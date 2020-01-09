JAMIE CARR: Put the bullish back in gold
The yellow metal had a stellar 2019, returning 18% to notch up its best year since 2010. It is trading above $1,570 an ounce
09 January 2020 - 05:00
The yellow metal had a stellar 2019, returning 18% to notch up its best year since 2010. It is trading above $1,570 an ounce.
Its status as a safe haven tends to fade into the background when we have grown-ups at the helm of the world’s major economies, but comes racing back to the fore when there are fingers on nuclear buttons that appear to have all the rationality of an elephant in musth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.