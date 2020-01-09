Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Put the bullish back in gold The yellow metal had a stellar 2019, returning 18% to notch up its best year since 2010. It is trading above $1,570 an ounce BL PREMIUM

Its status as a safe haven tends to fade into the background when we have grown-ups at the helm of the world’s major economies, but comes racing back to the fore when there are fingers on nuclear buttons that appear to have all the rationality of an elephant in musth.