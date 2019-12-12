JAMIE CARR: Sygnia — a vehicle for the bumpy road
Pressure on trustees to ensure their posteriors are covered may put Sygnia in a sweet spot
12 December 2019 - 05:00
It pays to be on the right side of a secular trend, and Sygnia’s range of low-cost passive investment products is gaining traction with investors who are bored with paying Rolls-Royce pricing for performance that would be embarrassing for a Trabant.
No matter how many slick presentations you suffer through from lavishly besuited investment gurus claiming that their unique ability to read the future will generate so much alpha you’ll be rolling in it like a Gupta, the data doesn’t lie, unlike the aforementioned LBIGs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.