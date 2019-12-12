Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Sygnia — a vehicle for the bumpy road Pressure on trustees to ensure their posteriors are covered may put Sygnia in a sweet spot BL PREMIUM

It pays to be on the right side of a secular trend, and Sygnia’s range of low-cost passive investment products is gaining traction with investors who are bored with paying Rolls-Royce pricing for performance that would be embarrassing for a Trabant.

No matter how many slick presentations you suffer through from lavishly besuited investment gurus claiming that their unique ability to read the future will generate so much alpha you’ll be rolling in it like a Gupta, the data doesn’t lie, unlike the aforementioned LBIGs.