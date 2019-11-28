JAMIE CARR: Prosus is delivering everywhere

Investors may be tiring of some of the more aggressively valued unicorns that show little sign of getting back to their IPO levels, but Prosus is an altogether different sort of beast. The company is all over the place in the best of all possible ways, with interests in online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, e-tail, travel, education and social and internet platforms.

Geographically it is particularly strong in markets with enormous potential such as China and India, and as the largest listed consumer internet company in Europe, its scale offers unique opportunities.

Prosus has taken the decision to invest heavily in food delivery of late, as the company expects it to continue to grow rapidly as consumers appreciate the convenience of ordering with a couple of clicks rather than schlepping out to a restaurant or slaving over the hot stove.

Prosus is looking to go beyond merely connecting a restaurant with a customer, and aims to disrupt all elements of the supply chain. Its interests in iFood in Brazil, Swiggy in India, Delivery Hero in 41 world markets and indirectly through Meituan in China and Delivery Club in Russia give it a global reach that will be even broader if it pulls off the acquisition of Just Eat.

Tencent remains the jewel in the crown, and the more its ecosystem grows the more its users are drawn into its web. Prosus has a mighty healthy balance sheet, giving it the firepower to apply resources wherever they are needed to drive long-term growth and to maximise the potential of the businesses it is growing.