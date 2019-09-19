Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Plenty to feel positive about at Aspen Aspen has shown its ability to generate exceptional growth in the past, and it can do it again BL PREMIUM

Aspen’s share price has taken a mighty hammering from the heights it reached in early 2015, as the punters started to worry that the piles of debt on its balance sheet would overwhelm the former market favourite.

Followers of Anglo American will remember a similar situation when those who kept the faith and bought in at the bottom filled their boots in some style, and Aspen’s true believers will be hoping to see a repeat of what has turned out to be a spectacular recovery.