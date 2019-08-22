JAMIE CARR: Curro has a distinction in real-life skills
What is impressive about Curro’s interims is the way the company is continuing to grow steadily across the board
22 August 2019 - 05:00
Curro’s share price has taken a mighty pounding since it peaked at a remarkably frothy valuation at the end of 2015, but it is hardly the company’s fault if the punters are piling in at levels that in retrospect look a touch delusional. It would have been next to impossible for Curro to maintain the turbo-growth of its early years in a market that is more mature and more widely serviced, especially in an environment where disposable income is as scarce as it is today.
What is impressive about Curro’s interims is the way the company is continuing to grow steadily across the board, with pupil numbers up 13%, revenue up 19% and headline EPS bouncing a cheeky 44% even in these straitened times.
