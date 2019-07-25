JAMIE CARR: And now the clean-up starts at EOH
25 July 2019 - 05:00
GlaxoSmithKline: A business on the mend
Fans of a quiet life will not have been impressed by Emma Walmsley’s performance in the two years she has been in the hot seat at GSK. Her predecessor, Sir Andrew Witty, spent 10 years pottering along focused on the group’s consumer health brands and allowing its pharmaceutical arm to lag behind rivals such as AstraZeneca. With her long career at L’Oréal and her lack of pharma experience, many expected Walmsley to follow suit. Instead, she has thrown herself into a radical revitalisation of the company as a whole.
