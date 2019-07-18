Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Woolworths is managing admirably The rebound was driven by a return to basics in the clothing segment, reflecting the reality that the customer is looking for simple quality BL PREMIUM

One of the lesser-known economic indicators that gives a snapshot of the health of the local corporate sector is the relative ease of finding diamonds versus dogs. There have been times when the JSE has looked like the beach at Oranjemund before De Beers turned up, great glistening sparklers lounging around all over the place just waiting to be pocketed.