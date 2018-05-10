JAMIE CARR: Is Argentina a country going south?
President Mauricio Macri’s policy of gradual change hasn’t done a lot to address concerns about the thumping current account and budget deficits, as well as high inflation
10 May 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.