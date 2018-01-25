JAMIE CARR: The rand has finally started to eat its spinach

After many years of imitating the 90-pound weakling and getting sand kicked in its face, the rand has finally started to eat its spinach.

It would be an exaggeration to say the currency is now positively bulging with muscle, but the gains it has made since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president suggest there is real hope that the years of kleptocracy may be coming to an end, and the ship of state may set sail for an altogether less self-destructive future.

There seems little point in keeping a dead man walking at the helm, and a lot of upside in giving the order of the boot to all those complicit in the chaos of the Jacob Zuma era and bringing in new blood.