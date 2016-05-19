Diamonds & Dogs: EnX Group; Cafca

ENX GROUP

THERE are a number of strategies that investors can pull out of the quiver when the economy is looking as moribund as it is today.

Piling everything as far offshore as you can throw it has its devotees, as does persuading yourself that you are pursuing alternative strategies while tucking in to classic cars, first-growth claret and high-end art. Property can appeal if you can stomach the admin and the entry and exit costs, but there will always be some brave souls who fish in the small-cap pond.

One of the beauties of being a small cap is that you can restrict yourself to a few niches that you believe will still perform well despite the torpor of the economy as a whole. This seems to be the approach that enX is taking. The clients it is serving cover the spectrum of those who are moaning about the awful market conditions, everywhere from heavy industry to mining, construction to automotive, and yet the particular segments that enX covers seem to be performing quite tidily.

It has businesses in power, fuel and wood, and of these the fuel segment is performing particularly well. Its operation, Centlube, began distributing ExxonMobil products in 2015, and this has driven volumes strongly.

The enX power business sells and rents generators, and is one of the few SA operations that would benefit from more load-shedding. EnX raised capital in an empowerment transaction in the period, and is bedding down and investigating further acquisitions that will strengthen its portfolio and allow it to continue on its growth path.

Vital numbers on May 16 2016

Share price (c) 168

Market cap (Rm) 957.53

P:e ratio 22.11

Earnings yield (%) 4.52

Dividend yield (%) —

CAFCA

CAFCA was established in what was then Southern Rhodesia in 1947, and has seen a few things in its long history. These include the end of colonialism, the unilateral declaration of independence, real independence, the days of optimism and the descent into the chaos of Robert Mugabe’s end days. Through all the tumult Cafca has quietly been plodding along in the background, manufacturing cables.

That it has managed to keep going at all under the most challenging of circumstances is a mighty achievement. Those of us who declare disaster when a bit of load-shedding causes inconvenience to a dinner party might do well to consider the conditions that our friends north of the Limpopo have lived through, and their resilience and ability to make a plan is legendary.

Cafca’s latest results show the scale of the challenges, with production being scaled back to adapt to falling demand in local and export markets. The local market is getting hammered across the board, with mining and industry struggling, and the housing market is tanking due to potential home owners’ inability to raise bonds.

Government has been sacked as a customer because of nonpayment, and the power utilities are suffering severe cash flow constraints. Local trading partners are all suffering economic problems, while the devaluation of the rand has made exporting to SA uncompetitive, and the big worry is the country’s ability to fund the accounts necessary to pay for imported raw materials. With all these factors stacking up against it, it’s quite a performance to remain in the game at all.

Vital numbers on May 16 2016

Share price (c) 150

Market cap (Rm) 45.90

P:e ratio 3.66

Earnings yield (%) 27.32