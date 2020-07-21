PETER BRUCE: Would I back Cyril again under the same circumstances? Yes, I would
Still, I don’t subscribe to the coup theory. I don’t think Ace Magashule is running the ANC and I don’t think the president is a coward
21 July 2020 - 06:00
Columns are dreadful beasts. Sometimes there’s just nothing to say. In London, on The Times, columnists and restaurant critic Giles Coren has made a feature of the fact that he can’t think of anything to write about. It’s become a podcast he does with his wife, and it even attracts advertising.
I was commissioned to write a book. The publisher paid me an advance. That was years ago. I’ve spent the money and I still can’t write a word. A column I can squeeze out. But that’s 900 words max. A book, eish; 100,000 minimum for something decent on yourself.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now