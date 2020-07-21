Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Would I back Cyril again under the same circumstances? Yes, I would Still, I don’t subscribe to the coup theory. I don’t think Ace Magashule is running the ANC and I don’t think the president is a coward BL PREMIUM

Columns are dreadful beasts. Sometimes there’s just nothing to say. In London, on The Times, columnists and restaurant critic Giles Coren has made a feature of the fact that he can’t think of anything to write about. It’s become a podcast he does with his wife, and it even attracts advertising.

I was commissioned to write a book. The publisher paid me an advance. That was years ago. I’ve spent the money and I still can’t write a word. A column I can squeeze out. But that’s 900 words max. A book, eish; 100,000 minimum for something decent on yourself.