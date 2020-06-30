PETER BRUCE: Sturdy, reliable and always there when you need them – until you do
SA insurance stalwart Santam has been a shining example of what not to do when you’re in a corner
30 June 2020 - 06:00
I’m a bit late to this story but it’s been a busy month and one is no longer a machine. Perhaps you know all of this but it has had me mightily amused.
The story is about businesses in the tourism sector trying to claim on insurance policies that they have been paying for years to the great stalwart insurers we all love and respect – Santam, Hollard, Old Mutual. You know, sturdy, reliable and always there when you need them.
