Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Is Mboweni in the mood to stand against insanity? There's no more room sadly, for magical thinking. An IMF bailout beckons and it's no good blaming the pandemic. We were already well on our way BL PREMIUM

Perhaps its the pressure, the late nights, the general worry. I don't know what it is but I've been trying to explain to myself why Tito Mboweni, the finance minister and former governor of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) would have a go at me on Twitter deep into the night on June 18 (or it could have been early in the morning of the 18). One night last week, lets say.

He had taken offence at what he implied was the increasing use, by myself, of the word “ludicrous” when referring to aspects of ANC policy or strategy or its actual actions or the lack of them. He found the word “ludicrous” a sign of contempt and disrespect, particularly coming from a white person and directed at a predominantly black organisation, the ANC. Was I not aware, he seemed to ask, how this might “land”.