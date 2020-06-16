Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: We could have an enhanced level 3 in a matter of days Even though our numbers look bad, the fact is the virus is behaving here almost exactly the way the scientists said it would BL PREMIUM

Until you or someone close to you gets it, the coronavirus pandemic is becoming a bit theatrical. It’s clear that as the number of cases rises in South Africa (we now lead the world in the percentage growth of new cases) things have run out of control. People are blaming alcohol, exhaustion, or a lack of care but even though our numbers look bad (as of Monday night we had 73,533 cases in all and just over 39,867 recoveries) the fact is the virus is behaving here almost exactly the way the scientists said it would.

You can be clever and ask whether the government used the time it bought by locking down early, wisely, but there’s no right answer. The fact is, we’re in the surge. This is what it looks like. There is apparently some evidence of slowing growth already in the Western Cape as numbers rise in the Eastern Cape, a basket case at the best of times, and in Gauteng, from where I’m sure I heard some gloating about the DA-led Western Cape falling apart just a few weeks ago.<...