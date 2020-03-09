Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Note to the DA: Business is your business The DA needs its leaders to have awkward conversations with big business. They shouldn’t be afraid BL PREMIUM

Seriously, if politicians like the DA shadow minister for the Presidency (according to the DA website) Ghaleb Cachalia didn’t exist, I would have to invent them. Writing three columns a week is a tough ask when the currency you work with is as ephemeral as mine — ideas.

Fortunately Cachalia reads me and often has a lot to say, even in a roundabout way, about me and in the process gives me something to write about. For instance, last week in a Business Day column I wrote about a new and widely awaited economic justice policy document from the recently returned head of policy at the DA, Gwen Ngwenya.