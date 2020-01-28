Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa faces his expropriation without compensation Rubicon In all of the world’s most successful economies, property rights are sacrosanct. The moment a minister or an official or a relative deprives a productive farmer of his land we can kiss the country goodbye BL PREMIUM

You will know by now, surely, that January 31 is the deadline for public comment or objections to proposed changes to the constitution to enable the state to expropriate private property without compensation. It’s there on the DA website as you land on it: “Last chance to protect our property rights!” it says in a heading that’s the first thing you see. “If this change is allowed your home, business or land will be at risk. Objections close Friday January 31.”

I liked it because it is as clear as a bell and the order of things has suddenly become critical in the light of reports at the weekend suggesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa has lost the initiative on the issue of expropriation without compensation (EWC) and that an ANC national executive committee meeting the previous weekend had turned the expropriation debate on its head.