PETER BRUCE: SA economy: the DA’s default to the ordinary

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane gets more than a fair deal from the Sunday Times, where he regularly appears on its well-regarded opinion pages and almost always wastes an opportunity to say something new or interesting.

Yesterday was no exception. He was writing about the possibility that the government may begin to prescribe assets (attach our pensions) as it searches for money to pay its bills. Maimane’s attack on this poor idea was as conventional as it could possibly be … it’s an attack on the poor, bottomless pits to pour savings into … and so on.