Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Cyril in the middle of the Treasury/Telkom bunfight Even if the Treasury is correct and they were consulted, the silence on the paper from Gordhan and Patel is deafening

Like an avenging angel, Sipho Maseko, the normally mild mannered and good-humoured and very successful CEO of Telkom, swept down into what we like to call the national conversation yesterday and absolutely tore into the National Treasury (and by inference finance minister Tito Mboweni) in the main op-ed page piece in the Sunday Times yesterday.

Treasury had deigned to publish, without warning, a “discussion document” on “Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for SA” last Tuesday. The unions and the Left in general climbed all over it but Maseko’s intervention was just as much of a surprise as the paper itself.