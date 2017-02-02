Trump hangs up on Australia and kills for the first time
BRUCE'S LIST: Trump’s bad calls
The weekend was not kind to Donald Trump. First, he supposedly hung up on a close US ally; then he rashly issued his first military order, which led to civilian deaths
02 February 2017 - 12:34 PM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.