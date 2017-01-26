Peter Bruce Editor-in-chief, BDFM
Opinion / Bruce's List

Factions, finance and fraud

BRUCE'S LIST: Another ANC faction fight heads for the courts

Zuma has sent the FIC Amendment Bill back to parliament. The move smacks of politicking — and it puts SA’s banks under pressure

26 January 2017 - 12:37 PM

