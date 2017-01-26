Factions, finance and fraud
BRUCE'S LIST: Another ANC faction fight heads for the courts
Zuma has sent the FIC Amendment Bill back to parliament. The move smacks of politicking — and it puts SA’s banks under pressure
26 January 2017 - 12:37 PM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.