Bruce's List: Just hours to go. Can Mmusi and Julius change our future?

In just a few days, hours really, the flurry of coalition talks going on between parties in the wake of the August 3 local government elections will hit their deadline. Where no coalition has been formed in a hung council, the largest party may try to go it alone, with perhaps some agreement that its mayoral candidate will at least be voted in by a majority, however thin. Failing that, if no functioning council can be formed, the elections in the affected municipality will have to be run again.

It is hard to know what will happen. The DA would have to be borderline incompetent not to be able to form a coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay. Pretoria it could arguably do with the EFF, which — seeing as both the DA and the EFF have ruled out deals with the ANC — seems to be the partner of choice. For the DA to get Pretoria (Tshwane) and Johannesburg, the EFF may have to be bought off with DA support for somewhere like Rustenburg.

I have advocated for the DA and the ANC (the good parts of it that may be left) to co-govern where they can, simply because their politics are similar. The EFF is another kettle of fish but it would still be interesting to see how they might behave in a coalition or, with DA support, in control of a town like Rustenburg. A Business Day reader accused me of treating the EFF with contempt the other day, but I think my position on them is nuanced. A policy of nationalising banks and mines is just foolish. It would cost a lot of money, needlessly disrupt the economy and SA’s reputation, and with no return guaranteed. But I think their policies on land, even expropriating without compensation, do have some merit. Kicking a productive farmer off his land would be ridiculous. But the thousands of hectares of buildable or arable land around our big cities lying open and unused is criminal. Our country is urbanising at a fantastic rate and the more land made available the cheaper it would be to house poor people decently. A huge urbanisation boom would itself transform the economy and, more important, stabilise our future.

And just as the EFF could teach the DA a thing or two about prioritising delivery of basic services and dignity to the poor, so the DA has something to teach it about managing an economy. They could, for a while, be a good match.

A lot depends on what President Jacob Zuma does now. Does he shake up his cabinet and get rid of some good people in the process? Or does he allow, finally, finance minister Pravin Gordhan to get on with the job of delivering to the investment community that we borrow from the fiscal consolidation and state-enterprise reform he promised the ratings agencies six months ago? With every fibre of his being, Zuma will want to lash out, spend money and in the process try to reassert his wobbly position ahead of the ANC national elective congress in December 2017 that elects his successor. He wants to be in control of that event. But he is trapped, not just by the ANC’s poor performance on August 3, but by a growing distaste for his leadership within the ANC. Stephen Grootes captured the moment nicely: Analysis: Political Waters from Here to 2019 – Uncharted, Full of Dragons.

In the US, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s insane campaign is rapidly going down the tubes. However, with 90 days or so to go, anything is still possible. It now transpires that his campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has a dark past as a political adviser. One former client was Ferdinand Marcos, the late Philippine dictator. A more recent one was Viktor Yanukovych, the former pro-Russian Ukrainian leader whose eviction from office by street protesters in Kiev ultimately led to the Russian seizure of Crimea four years ago. Manafort has received money from Russian businessmen close to Vladimir Putin, lending credence to the allegation that Moscow may indeed be behind the hacking and leaking of Democratic Party e-mails in an attempt to damage Democratic contender Hillary Clinton’s campaign. It doesn’t look good and Trump, thank goodness, just doesn’t seem to have the nous to get his campaign on track: Secret Ledger in Ukraine Lists Cash for Donald Trump’s Campaign Chief.

Another note on my industry, newspapers. As print revenues and audiences decline, most newspapers have tried in one way or another to turn to erecting paywalls of one kind or another around their digital content. Big and well-resourced titles like the Financial Times, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have succeeded and at the FT at least, digital subscriptions now make more money for the company than do print adverts. Now, it seems, many newspapers have had a change of heart and are taking their paywalls down or making them more and more porous. They argue that general interest newspapers are harder to protect with paywalls than specialised ones. That may be true but, essentially, if you are printing the same news as everyone else, a paywall makes little sense. You have to have unique content in the newspaper, and behind the paywall, that is worth paying money for. Where it will end, I don’t know. I worry about the future of journalism: Besieged newspapers pull down paywalls.

Finally, a lesson for the ANC and its government, who between them have produced such bad industrial policy over the years that our economy is less industrial now than it was in 1994. The one bright light was government’s renewable energy policies, which attracted foreign investments worth almost R200bn. Then Eskom declared war on renewable energy, saying it was expensive and unhelpful. As a direct result, one big investor is closing its solar panels factory in Cape Town and leaving the country. It is hard to imagine how to run industrial policy more incompetently. Instead of shutting Eskom up, government has been largely silent. This is the result: Cape solar shocker: Global energy firm quits SA over ‘wavering’ government.