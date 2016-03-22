Bruce’s List: A daily guide to informed reads Mar 22-24

Ok, so here is your reading list for the Easter weekend. I’ve saved a few of these pieces for a week or so, so you have time to read them. This piece, however, appeared in the Mail & Guardian today. Print it and keep it because when the entire Gupta story finally unravels the people in the article will all play a role, one way or another. Sam Sole and the very fine amaBunghane team of investigative journalists have put together a comprehensive list (and diagram) of the people who make up the network that has formed around the Guptas. In doing so they provide ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, whose office is investigating the issue of “state capture”, with a clear way forward.

Stephen Glover was one of the founding editors, in the late, 1980s, of The Independent, the UK’s first national daily newspaper in more than 50 years. He later became a wonderful media writer for The Spectator. He has written this piece for the monthly magazine, Prospect. It is about the truly staggering amount of money that one of Britain’s most iconic newspapers, The Guardian, has blown on chasing an impossible dream — to such an extent that its very future is now imperilled. The Guardian is owned by a trust (the Scott Trust, named after The Guardian’s first editor) which, richly endowed, has meant that all the newspaper (and its Sunday sister, The Observer) ever had to do was run itself responsibly and the returns on the trust’s investments would top up its costs. But under former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger, The Guardian decided that it would chase a digital future by way of making its content available for free on the Internet. The Rusbridger bet was that its digital audience would grow so large that advertisers would be compelled to advertise on its digital products in equally large numbers. It hasn’t worked out that way. While other newspapers like The Times, the Financial Times and The New York Times have erected paywalls that force readers to pay a subscription for their digital content, The Guardian didn’t. It now faces an existential fight for survival, and staff are being let go. It is a story of hubris and a failure to acknowledge the obvious flaws in its strategy. To wit: if your newspaper content is free on the Internet why should anyone pay to buy the actual newspaper? And like everything Glover writes, the article is quite brilliant.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Harvard graduate and Nobel prizewinner and the president of Liberia, is a formidable woman who has more than once stared death in the face, surviving Samuel Doe and the murderous Charles Taylor. Here she has lunch with the FT, in the process giving an amazing insight into the kind of person who reaches the top under extremely perilous conditions.

Former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke is, in this piece, fascinating on the phenomenon of negative interest rates. I was amused at his reference to the need, in a negative rates environment, for central bankers to copy what former SA Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni used to call Open Mouth Operations (OMO) where a central banker telegraphs policy so the markets are not left to interpret it.

Last week’s edition of The Economist carried a lengthy take on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to pull his forces back from their engagement in the civil war in Syria, which he entered in order to bolster the Syrian regime. This is the magazine’s main editorial comment on the issue and on the way Putin uses shows of military strength to maintain his personal popularity while Russia’s rapidly shrinking economy puts the squeeze on ordinary Russian citizens. Equally, this piece from the Carnegie Foundation is deeply insightful on the dangerous way Putin manages his country’s fortunes.

Finally, the run-up to the US presidential elections this coming November is both chilling and mesmerising. The leading contender for the Republican Party nomination, the property tycoon Donald Trump, is running the most violent and threatening campaign in living memory. The leading candidate for the Democratic Party nomination, Hillary Clinton, a former First Lady, is way ahead of her rival, Bernie Sanders, but is dogged by mistrust among the electorate. She has admitted that she is a poor candidate. But there is little doubt that of all the candidates on either side of the political divide, she is the most experienced and, in my humble opinion, is the candidate most likely to keep the world safe. This piece from Elizabeth Drew in The New York Review of Books is easily the best thing I have read so far on the 2016 race for the White House.

Have a great Easter and stay safe.

Wednesday

As we hurtle towards Easter, I’ll make these columns a little longer so you have something to read over the long weekend. There’s a lot in this one you’ll enjoy but to start, if I may, I just want to put down a quick marker around what might be about to happen next in the “state capture” story surrounding the Guptas, President Jacob Zuma, Mcebisi Jonas and the ANC. It is such a tangle, but one thing that is almost inevitable is that some effort will be made to delegitimise Jonas’ revelation a week ago that he had been offered the job of finance minister by members of the Gupta family. It may revolve around his private life, about which I know nothing and care even less, but it will also revolve around an old story where Jonas and other senior ANC figures in the Eastern Cape were accused more than a decade ago of fraud by then EC premier Nosimo Balindlela. A report into the affair was later ordered destroyed by a court. That was because none of the accused, Jonas included, were ever interviewed during the “investigation”. Shades of Sars and the infamous KPMG report into a rogue unit, the members of which don’t ever seem to have been interviewed either. It is probably the allegation that matters. You make it and then sit back and watch the target go through the ordeal of having to deny something they never did in the first place. Here’s an old story from the Mail & Guardian archive, just to start you on your own researches should you want to follow it up.

Now, here’s a special something I have saved for years for my two favourite cabinet ministers, trade & industry’s Rob Davies and economic development’s Ebrahim Patel. Years ago I read a piece by Intel cofounder Andy Grove, who died this week. In it he argued for a more protectionist trade policy to protect American jobs. I was, I admit, a little shocked and I may have mentally suppressed it because I like to think free trade is the way to go. But, as Davies and Patel would probably agree, Grove made a powerful point in 2010 when he argued that the US should impose extra taxes on products produced overseas by US companies like Apple. It isn’t something that would exactly fit our circumstances but it does show that there is a debate to be had in this country about how to create employment.

What then followed was fascinating as Grove’s argument sparked intense debate about the issue. This piece took against Grove.

And this piece thought he was dead right. What price such a debate in this country? In parliament? In the media.

And then there’s Brexit, the thunderous debate in the UK as it prepares to vote in a referendum in June about whether Britain should leave the European Union. This fine piece was sparked by the resignation from prime minister David Cameron’s government of Iain Duncan Smith (IDS to the Brits) last week. Duncan Smith is for an exit, though he cloaked his resignation as a response to the UK budget last week.

The referendum is threatening to split the ruling Conservative Party, the Tories. Former Tory prime minister John Major weighed in with this solid defence of the argument to stay in the EU.

Gideon Rachman, the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator, stoked the fires this week with this loud warning that unless the Stay campaign got its act together, a Brexit would be inevitable.

And while the Brits are arguing over what seems to be an obvious need to stay in the EU, Americans are bemused by the whole thing. This diverting observation is a great little read.

I was equally amused at this spat between the two leading candidates for the Republican nomination, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. The Cruz campaign started it with an ad featuring Trump’s attractive wife, Melania. The piece also contains a Tweet that Trump posted and then quickly withdrew.

It probably needs to be said that both Mrs Trump and Mrs Cruz are way smarter than their husbands — Melania speaks five languages and Heidi Cruz has an MBA from Harvard University.

I also enjoyed this column by an old friend, John Lloyd. He used to be the Financial Times’ correspondent in Moscow and remains on top of the story. This came after Vladimir Putin announced he was withdrawing Russian troops from Syria, having become involved last year.

Tuesday

Our politics is endlessly interesting, isn’t it? At an ANC national executive committee meeting at the weekend, President Jacob Zuma appeared to have escaped scot-free from direct statements by current and former government ministers, parliamentarians and officials that the Gupta family routinely interfere in the running of Zuma’s government. It was always a bit fanciful to hope the NEC might recall Zuma, as it did years ago with Thabo Mbeki, but he is clearly up against the ropes. He cannot do nothing about his relationship with the Guptas but if he does he risks stranding his son, Duduzane, in an impossible situation. Duduzane has worked for the Guptas for years but he is now more than an employee. The Guptas have funded him to become a partner in one of their most important businesses, mining. That means he owes them a great deal of money, the idea being that once the mining operation, of which he is now a vendor-financed shareholder, makes a decent profit (from contracts with, among others, Eskom), it will allow him to repay the funding. So his father is well and truly trapped and it is his own fault. There will be more revelations of Gupta interference and these will pile more pressure on the party to do something.

After the NEC meeting it was widely reported that the meeting had expressed full confidence in Zuma but it wasn’t quite like that. What the final NEC statement said was to declare the obvious, that only Zuma had the power to appoint ministers and that “to this end” it had full confidence in him. It is not the same thing as “full confidence” all round. Judging by reports this morning, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe — who will hear more complaints of interference from members (nonmembers will have to continue to speak to the media instead) — may not have emerged more powerful than he was. But something happened. The ground has, as Ranjeni Munusamy writes here, shifted.

You’ll also enjoy this rollicking read from the endlessly talented Richard Poplak on the Guptas’ media empire, such as it is — The New Age newspaper and the ANN7. It is not as well edited as good writing should be but if you mentally add in some missing words you’ll nonetheless be enriched and amused.

Meanwhile, US president Barack Obama has finally broken the mould and is visiting Cuba, a once-redoubt of international communism just 90 miles from the US (Florida). I have been to Cuba a few times in the past few years and there is no doubt in my mind that the US embargo on Cuba was keeping the Castro regime in place rather than weakening it. The worst thing that could happen to the Castros is the mere possibility of Cubans having a bit more fun. Cubans are incredibly proud of their country (and their role in the war against apartheid SA in Angola in the 1970s) but they are human too and like the East Germans when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 they are readier than ever to do what the East Germans did the moment they got the chance. They want to go shopping.

It is hard to know now what Obama’s foreign policy legacy will be. He is routinely criticised for being too soft in the Middle East, but I worry about him not being there anymore. He is thoughtful and deliberate. Russian president Vladimir Putin, after robustly intruding into the Syrian civil war on the side of an atrocious government in Damascus, is now withdrawing, as Obama predicted he would. The Economist here welcomes Obama’s Cuban trip but worries about what his successor (Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton) might do once he leaves office next January.

This fine piece from Atlantic magazine on the Obama visit makes a warm and fuzzy point for us South Africans — that the US-Cuban rapprochement started at Nelson Mandela’s funeral at the FNB stadium in December 2013, when Obama arrived and, as he arrived on the dais, ran first into Raul Castro, the Cuban leader. As the writer tells the story, Obama had been briefed on Air Force One that Castro would be there. He lectured his colleagues on the long history between the Cubans and the ANC and told them he would respect that and shake Castro’s hand. We will miss him.

Finally, my favourite economist, Harvard’s Ricardo Hausmann, always has a refreshing take on how the world works. Here he argues for the importance of exports. It is the only way countries can pay for the things they consume if there are no local markets for the things they make. He uses the example of how Thailand’s manufacturing profile has changed beyond recognition. For SA his lesson is so simple. If we want to survive we have to make things people in other countries want to buy. We are simply not a big enough economy to absorb what we make. Sure, the South African government says, that is why we need to beneficiate our minerals here, rather than export them. But that utterly misses the point. We cannot ever hope that by depriving the industries to which we export our (unbeneficiated) minerals we will simply inherit their markets. They will fight to hold on to their business by sourcing minerals elsewhere. Rather, we should invite those foreign beneficiators (manufacturers) to come and make what they make here in SA. We are perfectly placed. The rand is cheap.