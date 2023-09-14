ANN CROTTY: How to break up with the city of love
If you’re in France for the rugby, don’t get stuck in Paris — there’s a whole captivating country out there
Jerome became friendlier once it was clear I was from South Africa and not England. It turns out the clichéd view that the French sort of hate the English and the English sort of hate the French has some substance. This, despite the fact that almost 400,000 “Frenchies” live in London and more than 200,000 English in France — all seemingly happily.
Still, for those travelling to France for the Rugby World Cup (RWC) it’s worth remembering this and dress accordingly; wear something that screams South Africa and/or Springboks. It might also be useful, before you head off, to forgive the French public for the manner in which their rugby chiefs seem to have corrupted the process by which this World Cup was awarded...
