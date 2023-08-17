ANN CROTTY: Rock and hard place for banks
With regulators on one side and angry clients on the other, they have to balance suspicion and reputational risk
Given the unequivocal tone of the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) ruling involving three banks’ appeals against the Competition Tribunal’s decision in favour of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, it’s difficult to imagine that the Constitutional Court will see scope for a further appeal. But you should never second-guess the courts, particularly on an issue as complex as banking.
The mere filing of an application to the Constitutional Court represents yet another temporary victory for Sekunjalo. As soon as the CAC released its decision last month, Standard Bank, the largest of the three, promptly reinstated its decision to terminate banking services to the group. However, the Constitutional Court application meant that reinstatement had to be put back on hold. ..
