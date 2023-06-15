Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Cancel culture backfires at the news app store

When my credit card expired, I subjected my subscriptions to cold, hard scrutiny. And ended up with more

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

The good thing about the expiry of a credit card is the impetus it provides to cull media subscriptions — including the free one-month trials you never used but forgot to cancel.

I had been threatening a pre-emptive cull for years but struggled to make any fundamental decisions during Covid. Now that the pandemic is over, and my credit card has been renewed, I’m forced into action...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.