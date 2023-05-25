Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: How prepared are we for AI?

Many people warn that artificial intelligence must be regulated to combat its power to deceive

25 May 2023 - 05:00 ANN CROTTY

Perhaps social media has done us all a favour over the past 15 years or so. It has taught us to trust nothing we consume over the internet, apart of course from that rather crazy conspiracy site you might be addicted to.

These  days, unless you’re living in an extremely robust information silo, it’s likely everyone is a tad sceptical about what they pick up on the web. This means we might nearly be ready for the onslaught of artificial intelligence (AI) and all the versions of ChatGPT that lie ahead. Or at least we’re not starting from the same position of innocence as 15th-century Europeans when they first encountered the printed word...

