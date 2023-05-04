ANN CROTTY: The real victims of SA’s greylisting

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
Well, that didn’t take long. The FM can report the sighting of the first bank account freezing brought about by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It’s not a pleasant sight; much apoplexy. My friend, an upstanding, law-abiding individual, has still not recovered from the shock, though he has moved his bank account.
This natural response overlooks the grim reality that all the banks are likely to be dogged by the same killer combination of ineptitude and regulatory overreach.
According to most experts in the anti-money-laundering field, South Africa was not short of the necessary laws and regulations to keep the FATF happy; it was just severely short of the capacity to enforce them. “Authorities need to make better use of the financial intelligence products provided by South Africa’s financial intelligence unit,” said the global watchdog when it announced earlier this year that the country had been added to its greylist and would now be subject to increased monitoring.
We got caught short in eight areas, many of which boil down to South Africans not taking money-laundering that seriously. This could be because we’re taking the lack of electricity far too seriously. And then there’s the inability to track down all the people involved in the high volume of crime, especially financial crime.
It’s early days yet — just over two months into our new grey status — but we could already be getting to the stage where we need to stop and analyse the huge burden involved in trying to reclaim our previous pristine status and decide if it’s actually worth it.
According to the International Monetary Fund, countries on the FATF greylist typically suffer an average net loss of 7.68% of capital flow relative to GDP. Portfolio inflows and general investment inflows are expected to decline and foreign banks may become reticent about doing business with us.
In a desperate bid to stay on the right side of the FATF, the government rushed to enact two major pieces of legislation late last year. It didn’t work. Presumably the FATF knows that enacting legislation is one of the ANC government’s favourite activities — and that enforcing legislation is its least favourite activity. Indeed, as the FATF said, the inability to enforce existing legislation is why we’ve been greylisted. The government might have been better advised to devote whatever resources it had to getting the Guptas and other state capture gangsters into court.
But it’s too late for that now. Instead, all of us will be paying the price as increasingly complex banking regulations are imposed by a banking system that does not have the necessary skills. Fees will inevitably go up and, more distressingly, there’s the much-increased threat of having your account frozen.
My friend’s account was frozen when he deposited a dividend payment from a large, reputable, JSE-listed mining company. The payment triggered a frenzy of requests for satisfactory proof of the origin of the funds. Over a few days three different sets of information were requested. Some were outrageously intrusive — the tax return of the dividend-paying company — some could not be released due to the Protection of Personal Information Act and some did not exist.
Offers of alternative proof were ignored by the junior-level staff my friend had to deal with. They evidently had zero discretion in imposing the new compliance standards, and merely repeated the original demands.
After a few days, and without notice, my friend’s account was frozen. His entreaties were ignored, there was no appeal or any kind of recognised process to have his case reviewed, and so he was forced to ask his attorney to intervene. “No transparency, no clear process, no appeal, just ‘Deliver to us the documents we demand, however unreasonable or indeed impossible, or we cut off your access to your funds’,” was how my traumatised friend described the situation.
He has of course moved his account. Will the bank care? Or will it assume that his new bank will be as inept and therefore offer no competitive advantage in the long term?
Of course, the FATF quagmire doesn’t end there. There’s also the new obligation placed on companies to promptly disclose the identity of every person who owns 5% or more of the company’s shares. It is an excellent idea. As Corruption Watch says, with full sight into the ownership of organisations and companies our law enforcement agencies will be better equipped to combat money-laundering, tax evasion and other financial crimes.
Unless, of course, the astute money-launderers spot the gaps in the new laws and drive through them as they continue their money-laundering activities.
We also haven’t avoided our core problem. What has been done about building the capacity of the Companies & Intellectual Properties Commission to play the central role that has been allocated it?
Or will it be like the banks?
ANN CROTTY: The real victims of SA’s greylisting
South Africans now face the risk of having to deal with intrusive and onerous requirements by their banks
