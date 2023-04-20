Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Pay and punishment as China targets its executives

Top salaries are out of hand worldwide, and China’s solution is effective, but scary

20 April 2023 - 05:00 ANN CROTTY

Finally, someone has a solution to the problem of excessive executive remuneration. Sadly, it’s a little more robust than residents of democracies such as South Africa are probably prepared to consider. Nevertheless, we should try to overcome our squeamishness and consider what, if any, elements of the solution could be adopted.

Let’s face it, things on the remuneration front have got a bit out of hand and no amount of pleading by us little folk has dented the made-up world of remuneration committees and remuneration consultants. They continue to insist inclusion in our executive ranks is the outcome of the scientifically precise intersection of supply and demand. It is, we are assured, a keen reflection of the workings of the free market and that, essentially, the most suitable person is in the job at all times...

