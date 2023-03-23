Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: How the world picks on small fry

When it comes to greylists and blacklists, some countries are more equal than others

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

First the good news: it turns out our National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is world class. The bad news is world class isn’t up to much when it comes to nailing high-profile baddies — or rather, alleged baddies.

A week or so after the NPA’s case against all but one of the accused in the Nulane Investments court action fell apart, the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was forced to abandon its prosecution of three former executives of the British-based international security firm G4S...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.