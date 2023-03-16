Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
There was a time when corporate executives were wary of indicating a preference for any group of shareholders. Preferring, at least in public, to stick with the quaint notion of shareholder democracy, the notion that all shareholders, no matter how many shares they hold, are equal in the eyes of the chair and the board.
Like so much else we took for granted — electricity, cheap flights, clean seas — that notion seems to have fallen by the wayside. It’s safe to assume it was always a notion more honoured in the breach. It’s almost certain that, back in the day, the top executives of Anglo American, Liberty, Sanlam and Old Mutual had direct and immediate access to the executives of every company in which they were invested...
ANN CROTTY: Dangers of a private chat with the boss
How is it that growing numbers of chairs are urging their shareholders to abandon public engagement in favour of private, behind closed-doors, discussions?
