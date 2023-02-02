Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
It was possible to see some virtue in the South African government’s abstention on the UN vote condemning Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories. Even possible to see virtue in its determination to be regarded as neutral in a war between the US and Ukraine against Russia.
But Exercise Mosi II, which takes place in South African waters between Durban and Richards Bay this month, well, that’s just reckless posing. Whatever it looks like — and it looks chillingly bad — the ANC government seems determined to go ahead with the planned multinational maritime exercise involving China and Russia. In its defence, it points out South Africa regularly plays war games with the armed forces of other major states including the US, UK, China and Nigeria...
ANN CROTTY: Zelensky is fighting a war on two fronts
The Ukrainian president faces a tough new battle arena as he tackles the country’s corrupt oligarchs
