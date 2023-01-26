Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Davos is losing some of its glitz

Suspicions linger that it is lobbyist capitalism with a veneer of democracy

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Perhaps the thing to do is make sure that every person who attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) event at Davos pays for it out of their own pocket.  Except  perhaps journalists and Oxfam employees, or is that just the sort of special pleading you’d expect from a WEF-related article.

That doesn’t just mean paying $43 for a hot dog or $60 for a Caesar salad, but also the $19,000 attendance ticket as well as the $52,000 fee for WEF membership, which is necessary to even be allowed to pay the $19,000 attendance fee. If you want to attend private sessions, that will be another $137,000 for the week. (The FM is not going to reference the extended “nightlife” activities that recently made global headlines.)..

