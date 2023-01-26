Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
In a blistering new paper, economist Claude de Baissac excoriates the crumbling South African state, and touts a possible class action against the ANC
The retailer seems to be working on cleaning up its act after board ructions and damaging revelations — but have all the skeletons been swept from the shelves?
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Perhaps the thing to do is make sure that every person who attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) event at Davos pays for it out of their own pocket. Except perhaps journalists and Oxfam employees, or is that just the sort of special pleading you’d expect from a WEF-related article.
That doesn’t just mean paying $43 for a hot dog or $60 for a Caesar salad, but also the $19,000 attendance ticket as well as the $52,000 fee for WEF membership, which is necessary to even be allowed to pay the $19,000 attendance fee. If you want to attend private sessions, that will be another $137,000 for the week. (The FM is not going to reference the extended “nightlife” activities that recently made global headlines.)..
ANN CROTTY: Davos is losing some of its glitz
Suspicions linger that it is lobbyist capitalism with a veneer of democracy
