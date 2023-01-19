An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Houhai Lake in the Xicheng district of central Beijing is a must-visit attraction for visitors to China. Unlike the rather intimidating Tiananmen Square, or the adjacent Great Hall of the People, or the sterile Forbidden City, the area around Houhai throbs with life. A few hours, or even several hours, spent people watching at one of the tea/coffee shops or bars that dot the area reveal more about life in 21st-century urban China than any analytical tome.
Close to Houhai are some hutongs (alleys) that have survived the Chinese government’s attempt to propel its citizens into 21st-century high-density multistorey living...
ANN CROTTY: China faces a new era of suffering
Just when the aged thought they would have it easy, Xi’s Covid policy has brought new suffering
