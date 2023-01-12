The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
The most interesting aspect of the news that accounting firm Mazars had halted its “proof of reserves” exercise on crypto exchange Binance was finding that the crypto industry bothers with any sort of external oversight.
Given the anarchy at the core of its business model, it seems strange to be slapping a bit of auditing lipstick on it. Perhaps that lipstick is an attempt to sidestep full-on regulation and keep crypto true to the beliefs of its founders, who wanted to create a currency separate from governments and beyond government control...
ANN CROTTY: Why Mazars backed off from its crypto auditing exercise
The accounting firm’s link with crypto exchange Binance shows up ‘lipstick’ oversight
