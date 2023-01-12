Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Why Mazars backed off from its crypto auditing exercise

The accounting firm’s link with crypto exchange Binance shows up ‘lipstick’ oversight

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

The most interesting aspect of the news that accounting firm Mazars had halted its “proof of reserves” exercise on crypto exchange Binance was finding that the crypto industry bothers with any sort of external oversight.

Given the anarchy at the core of its business model, it seems strange to be slapping a bit of auditing lipstick on it. Perhaps that lipstick is an attempt to sidestep full-on regulation and keep crypto true to the beliefs of its founders, who wanted to create a currency separate from governments and beyond government control...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.