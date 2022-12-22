Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Do you remember the Wuhan pool party video of August 2020? Thousands of partygoers were packed like sardines into a water park in scenes that would have raised serious health concerns, even if this had not been Covid ground zero.
In January 2020, Wuhan was the central China city that had announced the world’s first Covid case, followed by the first Covid lockdown. For weeks, there was no sign of life in any of the city’s public spaces. Its 11-million residents were locked behind firmly closed doors. By March the lockdown started to ease and in April it was officially lifted. But in May six new cases were recorded. Within weeks, the entire Wuhan population was tested and the outbreak was soon back under control...
ANN CROTTY: China’s tough act on Covid fizzles out
The next few months will be difficult for the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, to navigate
