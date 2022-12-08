Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: How a corruption index reinforces stereotypes

South Africa is low in the ranking, but do the Europeans deserve their good marks?

08 December 2022 - 05:00

Sweden comes in at No 4 in Transparency International’s 2021 corruption perception index (CPI). Switzerland is not far behind in the No 7 slot. South Africa is, of course, way down in 70th place — out of 180.

So, what do you think are the chances of those positions being upended in the 2022 ranking? Not much. But, as the Swedish and Swiss rankings suggest, it’s a dangerously limited index, so perhaps we shouldn’t worry...

