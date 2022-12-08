Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
Accelerating price rises and interest rates throw more bombs at potential buyers
Bhekisisa spoke to three women who’ve become HIV prevention advocates in their communities. They also tell us how the CAB-LA injection has changed their lives
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
Sweden comes in at No 4 in Transparency International’s 2021 corruption perception index (CPI). Switzerland is not far behind in the No 7 slot. South Africa is, of course, way down in 70th place — out of 180.
So, what do you think are the chances of those positions being upended in the 2022 ranking? Not much. But, as the Swedish and Swiss rankings suggest, it’s a dangerously limited index, so perhaps we shouldn’t worry...
ANN CROTTY: How a corruption index reinforces stereotypes
South Africa is low in the ranking, but do the Europeans deserve their good marks?
