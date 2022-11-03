×

Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Slow but steady progress in bringing state capture-accused to book

No verdict on corruption culprits yet, but at least they’re in the dock

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 05:00

The Chinese government might be onto something. It often is in these kinds of matters. It has established police stations in various European capitals in what appears to be a bid to track down Chinese citizens it believes should be “persuaded” to return to China.

Last week the Irish government ordered China to shut down one of these police stations, which happened to be in the centre of Dublin. The order was made after a human rights report suggested this branch of the Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station might be doing more than it claimed, which was offering diplomatic services and processing driving licence renewals. According to the report, these stations were mainly there to “pressure dissidents to return to China”...

