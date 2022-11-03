Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
The Chinese government might be onto something. It often is in these kinds of matters. It has established police stations in various European capitals in what appears to be a bid to track down Chinese citizens it believes should be “persuaded” to return to China.
Last week the Irish government ordered China to shut down one of these police stations, which happened to be in the centre of Dublin. The order was made after a human rights report suggested this branch of the Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station might be doing more than it claimed, which was offering diplomatic services and processing driving licence renewals. According to the report, these stations were mainly there to “pressure dissidents to return to China”...
ANN CROTTY: Slow but steady progress in bringing state capture-accused to book
No verdict on corruption culprits yet, but at least they’re in the dock
