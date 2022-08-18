ANN CROTTY: Sun sets on profit prophet Masayoshi Son

SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
Apparently it’s a sign of ageing: the belief that the world has become scarier and risk-riddled, a place where most change is for the worse.
Masayoshi Son is the latest high-profile individual to exhibit the symptoms. The Korean-Japanese founder and CEO of Softbank has become a nervy cash hoarder who appears wary of anything the future might hold for him or his second Vision Fund. It’s a dramatic change for the former swashbuckling dealmaker who, for years, could seem to do no wrong as he pumped more and more money into tech stocks, including the overhyped WeWork...
