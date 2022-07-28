Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
It's probably of little comfort but it's likely that it is not only SA that is on the brink of an "Arab Spring"; large chunks of the rest of the world are also.
Things may not unfold as violently as they did in the Arab world after the December 2010 rioting in Tunisia, but there does seem to be a feeling across the globe that we're facing something unprecedented and grim.
ANN CROTTY: ‘Global Spring’ is turning to an autumn
Across the world, things are on edge and even the all-knowing US Fed is at a loss
It’s probably of little comfort but it’s likely that it is not only SA that is on the brink of an “Arab Spring”; large chunks of the rest of the world are also.
Things may not unfold as violently as they did in the Arab world after the December 2010 rioting in Tunisia, but there does seem to be a feeling across the globe that we’re facing something unprecedented and grim. ..
