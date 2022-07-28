×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: ‘Global Spring’ is turning to an autumn

Across the world, things are on edge and even the all-knowing US Fed is at a loss

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:00

It’s probably of little comfort but it’s likely that it is not only SA that is on the brink of an “Arab Spring”; large chunks of the rest of the world are also. 

Things may not unfold as violently as they did in the Arab world after the December 2010 rioting in Tunisia, but there does seem to be a feeling across the globe that we’re facing something unprecedented and grim. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.