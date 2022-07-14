ANN CROTTY: Barbed wire barricade puts parliament at war with its people

Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Over the past few years, Alviva has forked out R648m on new acquisitions
The citrus industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
It didn’t seem possible to become any more incensed by the craven ineptitude of our politicians. You could spend your entire day in a state of high indignation, but what would be the point? So, the best thing is to try really hard to ignore them and focus on all the great things ordinary South Africans are doing. Mind you, the sixth consecutive hour of load-shedding does put a bit of strain on that coping mechanism.
And then came news of the coils of ugly barbed wire that have been thrown up in a wide perimeter around parliament. It is there to prevent locals and tourists from accessing the Company’s Garden, one of the most beautiful areas of an unusually beautiful city, from Adderley Street. This main entrance to the famous garden walk is adjacent to St George’s Cathedral, which unfortunately happens to be just a stone’s throw from parliament...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
boardroom tails
ANN CROTTY: Barbed wire barricade puts parliament at war with its people
The people’s assembly and the walkway to the Company’s Garden are now behind ugly fencing — but no-one wants to disclose any details around this
It didn’t seem possible to become any more incensed by the craven ineptitude of our politicians. You could spend your entire day in a state of high indignation, but what would be the point? So, the best thing is to try really hard to ignore them and focus on all the great things ordinary South Africans are doing. Mind you, the sixth consecutive hour of load-shedding does put a bit of strain on that coping mechanism.
And then came news of the coils of ugly barbed wire that have been thrown up in a wide perimeter around parliament. It is there to prevent locals and tourists from accessing the Company’s Garden, one of the most beautiful areas of an unusually beautiful city, from Adderley Street. This main entrance to the famous garden walk is adjacent to St George’s Cathedral, which unfortunately happens to be just a stone’s throw from parliament...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.