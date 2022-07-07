ANN CROTTY: Air turbulence on the ground
Taking a KLM flight into the chaos at Schiphol: a horror story of travelling to Europe
07 July 2022 - 05:00
Well, at least now we know. If you want to cut costs but don’t want to destroy your business, leave the front-line staff alone, aim for management — middle and above.
On a related matter, if you’re planning a trip to Europe or through it to the US within the next few months, postpone it, for perhaps a few months, perhaps a few years. Particularly if it involves KLM...
